ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

The Election Commission of India (ECI) marked a significant milestone on Monday by publishing the Index Cards for the Bihar assembly elections just 72 hours after the results. This unprecedented speed was made possible through ECINET, a system that has replaced the traditionally lengthy manual process.

The Index Cards, crucial for their comprehensive detail, cover various dimensions including candidate performance, votes polled, and party-wise statistics. The Bihar assembly elections showcased numerous firsts for the ECI, highlighted by a record participation of 67.13% voter turnout and extraordinary female voter involvement at 71.78%.

With initiatives such as doubling remuneration for election staff and refining polling logistics, the ECI also noted zero appeals post the Special Intensive Revision and no requests for repolls, indicating a smoothly run electoral process. Robust verification methods ensured transparent and discrepancy-free outcomes.

