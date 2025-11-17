ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time
For the first time, the Election Commission of India (ECI) rapidly published Index Cards for the Bihar assembly elections, showcasing data on candidates, electors, and votes. New initiatives led to seamless polling with record voter participation and zero appeals or repolls, marking a significant milestone for the ECI.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) marked a significant milestone on Monday by publishing the Index Cards for the Bihar assembly elections just 72 hours after the results. This unprecedented speed was made possible through ECINET, a system that has replaced the traditionally lengthy manual process.
The Index Cards, crucial for their comprehensive detail, cover various dimensions including candidate performance, votes polled, and party-wise statistics. The Bihar assembly elections showcased numerous firsts for the ECI, highlighted by a record participation of 67.13% voter turnout and extraordinary female voter involvement at 71.78%.
With initiatives such as doubling remuneration for election staff and refining polling logistics, the ECI also noted zero appeals post the Special Intensive Revision and no requests for repolls, indicating a smoothly run electoral process. Robust verification methods ensured transparent and discrepancy-free outcomes.
