Left Menu

Legal Giants Unite: Ashurst and Perkins Coie Announce Transatlantic Merger

Ashurst and Perkins Coie, major law firms based in London and the U.S., announced a merger creating a combined firm of 3,000 lawyers. This move aims to expand their global reach and capabilities in sectors like technology and finance. The merger is expected to complete by late 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:28 IST
Legal Giants Unite: Ashurst and Perkins Coie Announce Transatlantic Merger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The legal landscape witnesses a significant shift as Ashurst, a London-based firm, and U.S.-headquartered Perkins Coie announce a high-profile merger. This collaboration will bring together 3,000 lawyers and generate $2.7 billion, placing the unified entity among the top 20 global law firms.

Since February, both firms have been in merger talks focusing primarily on long-term growth and strategic expansion across international markets. Ashurst's CEO Paul Jenkins emphasized future-ready strategies while Perkins Coie's managing partner Bill Malley highlighted the need to strengthen cross-border legal services.

This merger marks a trend among international law firms opting for scale to improve competitiveness, mirroring similar agreements by other U.K. and U.S. firms. Subject to partner approval, the merger should finalize by late 2026, expanding their global operations with 52 offices in 23 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Tariff Rollback: A Mixed Blessing for India's Agricultural Exports

US Tariff Rollback: A Mixed Blessing for India's Agricultural Exports

 India
2
Operation 'Fire Trail': Massive Firecracker Smuggling Plot Foiled at Mundra Port

Operation 'Fire Trail': Massive Firecracker Smuggling Plot Foiled at Mundra ...

 India
3
Churu Farmers Rally: A Call for Justice in Rajasthan

Churu Farmers Rally: A Call for Justice in Rajasthan

 India
4
Unveiling Alleged Displacement of Gazans to South Africa

Unveiling Alleged Displacement of Gazans to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025