Legal Giants Unite: Ashurst and Perkins Coie Announce Transatlantic Merger
Ashurst and Perkins Coie, major law firms based in London and the U.S., announced a merger creating a combined firm of 3,000 lawyers. This move aims to expand their global reach and capabilities in sectors like technology and finance. The merger is expected to complete by late 2026.
The legal landscape witnesses a significant shift as Ashurst, a London-based firm, and U.S.-headquartered Perkins Coie announce a high-profile merger. This collaboration will bring together 3,000 lawyers and generate $2.7 billion, placing the unified entity among the top 20 global law firms.
Since February, both firms have been in merger talks focusing primarily on long-term growth and strategic expansion across international markets. Ashurst's CEO Paul Jenkins emphasized future-ready strategies while Perkins Coie's managing partner Bill Malley highlighted the need to strengthen cross-border legal services.
This merger marks a trend among international law firms opting for scale to improve competitiveness, mirroring similar agreements by other U.K. and U.S. firms. Subject to partner approval, the merger should finalize by late 2026, expanding their global operations with 52 offices in 23 countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
