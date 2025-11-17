Outcry Over Draft Seeds Bill, 2025: A Looming Threat to Agriculture?

On Monday, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) declared the draft Seeds Bill, 2025, to be a 'disastrous piece of legislation' that threatens the future of agriculture in India. The organization argues that the bill could lead to increased seed costs and unwarranted corporate control over the seed sector.

Protest actions are scheduled for November 26, marking five years since the farmers' protests on the borders of Delhi against the once-contentious farm laws. AIKS claims that the draft bill paves the way for monopolies to engage in predatory pricing of seeds.

AIKS President Ashok Dhawale highlights a significant shift from the current regulatory framework, warning that this legislation could violate national and international commitments. The Ministry of Agriculture is currently seeking public feedback on the draft bill, which aims to replace outdated seed legislation with regulations more suited to modern agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)