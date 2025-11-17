Left Menu

Outcry Over Draft Seeds Bill, 2025: A Looming Threat to Agriculture?

The All India Kisan Sabha has criticized the draft Seeds Bill, 2025, claiming it threatens agriculture by potentially raising seed costs and increasing corporate control. Protests are planned for November 26, coinciding with the anniversary of farmers' protests against previous farm laws. The draft bill could favor big corporations, undermining existing legal safeguards.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) declared the draft Seeds Bill, 2025, to be a 'disastrous piece of legislation' that threatens the future of agriculture in India. The organization argues that the bill could lead to increased seed costs and unwarranted corporate control over the seed sector.

Protest actions are scheduled for November 26, marking five years since the farmers' protests on the borders of Delhi against the once-contentious farm laws. AIKS claims that the draft bill paves the way for monopolies to engage in predatory pricing of seeds.

AIKS President Ashok Dhawale highlights a significant shift from the current regulatory framework, warning that this legislation could violate national and international commitments. The Ministry of Agriculture is currently seeking public feedback on the draft bill, which aims to replace outdated seed legislation with regulations more suited to modern agriculture.

