Madhya Pradesh Empowers Youth at 29th State-Level Festival

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav kicked off the 29th state-level Youth Festival in Bhopal, where he celebrated the achievements of young talents from across the state. At the event held in Ravindra Bhavan, CM Yadav also visited a science exhibition featuring innovative models by young innovators from all state divisions.

During the festival, financial incentives were awarded to outstanding youth, including shooting star Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and athlete Ranjana Yadav, receiving Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The CM also launched three buses under the "Maa Tujhe Pranam" scheme, sending 144 young women to tour India's western borders.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's vision of development, CM Yadav underscored Madhya Pradesh's commitment to educational and employment opportunities for youth, describing the state as "Sports Power" as athletes continue to shine internationally. Over 61,000 youth have found jobs through job fairs, and major recruitment efforts are underway, aiming to fulfill 2.5 lakh positions soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)