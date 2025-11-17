16th Finance Commission's Comprehensive Report Submitted to Indian Leadership

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, presented its detailed report to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. The commission's members, including Annie George Mathew, Dr. Manoj Panda, T. Rabi Sankar, and Dr. Soumyakanti Ghosh, accompanied by Secretary Ritvik Pandey, participated in the submission.

Created under Article 280 of the Constitution, the Sixteenth Finance Commission provided the report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The report, focused on the fiscal period from 2026-27 to 2030-31, proposes tax revenue distribution between the Union and States and disaster management financing.

Throughout its term, the Commission engaged with various governmental and public bodies to gather insights, resulting in a comprehensive two-volume report: Volume I detailing recommendations, with supplementary annexures in Volume II. The report awaits public disclosure following its presentation in Parliament by the Finance Minister.

