Left Menu

16th Finance Commission's Comprehensive Report Submitted to Indian Leadership

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Dr. Arvind Panagariya, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Covering 2026-31, the report includes tax distribution recommendations and disaster management financing, following extensive consultations. It's set for public release post-Parliament tabling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:11 IST
16th Finance Commission's Comprehensive Report Submitted to Indian Leadership
Members of 16th Finance Commission with President Droupadi Murmu ( (Photo/@rashtrapatibhvn on X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, presented its detailed report to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. The commission's members, including Annie George Mathew, Dr. Manoj Panda, T. Rabi Sankar, and Dr. Soumyakanti Ghosh, accompanied by Secretary Ritvik Pandey, participated in the submission.

Created under Article 280 of the Constitution, the Sixteenth Finance Commission provided the report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The report, focused on the fiscal period from 2026-27 to 2030-31, proposes tax revenue distribution between the Union and States and disaster management financing.

Throughout its term, the Commission engaged with various governmental and public bodies to gather insights, resulting in a comprehensive two-volume report: Volume I detailing recommendations, with supplementary annexures in Volume II. The report awaits public disclosure following its presentation in Parliament by the Finance Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka CM's Wife Hospitalized for Respiratory Concerns

Karnataka CM's Wife Hospitalized for Respiratory Concerns

 India
2
Major Drug Bust: Poppy Seized on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Major Drug Bust: Poppy Seized on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh CM Discusses Grand Plans for Simhastha 2028

Madhya Pradesh CM Discusses Grand Plans for Simhastha 2028

 India
4
Shiv Sena Unveils Star-studded Campaigner List for Maharashtra Polls

Shiv Sena Unveils Star-studded Campaigner List for Maharashtra Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025