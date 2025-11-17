IIM Nagpur Unveils Case Research Centre: A New Era in Management Education

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has taken a significant step in revolutionizing management education with the launch of its Case Research Centre (CRC). Focused on real-life Indian examples, the CRC aims to enrich the learning process for managers, businesses, and public institutions. IIM Nagpur joins IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, and IIM Bangalore as the fourth IIM to establish a dedicated Case Research Centre. The institution has partnered with Ivey Publishing, a leader in management case studies, to broaden the Centre's global reach.

The inauguration ceremony featured prominent figures, including IIM Nagpur Director Prof. Bhimaraya Metri and Ivey Publishing's Director of Product & Publishing, Violetta Gallagher. Gallagher hailed the Centre as a 'story engine' capable of capturing India's unique business narratives. Prof. Metri highlighted the importance of the CRC in bolstering India's presence in management scholarship, noting, 'India is the next big thing.'

Nine prestigious business schools across India have already partnered as 'Member Business School,' benefiting from the Centre's expertise through workshops and collaborative opportunities. Representatives from these B-schools, along with Alejandro Garcia of Ivey Publishing, emphasized the long-term potential of this partnership. The event concluded with Prof. Yatish Joshi delivering a vote of thanks, and included faculty workshops titled 'Case Writing' and 'Use of AI in Case Development.'

(With inputs from agencies.)