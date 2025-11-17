Pressing Need for Adaptation Finance Amidst Climate Extremes

At COP30 in Belem, Brazil, climate adaptation financing tops the agenda amidst a backdrop of increasing weather extremes. Smallholder farmers express concerns about limited access to necessary funds while negotiators debate effective ways to measure adaptation progress.

With the United Nations' Adaptation Gap report as a benchmark, countries acknowledge the existing shortfall in financing to bolster vulnerable communities. Efforts are underway to define reliable indicators that measure progress while avoiding stifling conditions for financial aid.

The call for a cohesive strategy grows louder, particularly from smallholder farmers and advocacy groups, who urge for more targeted funding solutions. Their contributions to global food security and resilience are at risk without a robust adaptation funding framework.