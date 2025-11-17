Left Menu

India's Electronics Manufacturing Sector Surges with New Approvals and Innovations

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has approved 17 new projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, with a total investment of Rs 7,172 crore. The initiatives aim to bolster India's electronics manufacturing sector, projecting production of Rs 65,111 crore and creating over 11,800 jobs across 9 states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:53 IST
India's Electronics Manufacturing Sector Surges with New Approvals and Innovations
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has greenlit 17 additional projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), building on a previous approval set. This strategic push involves an investment of Rs 7,172 crore, projected to generate production worth Rs 65,111 crore and create 11,808 direct jobs nationwide.

An official release by the ministry disclosed that these projects span across nine states, including Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. This distribution underscores the government's focus on regional development and high-skill job creation away from traditional urban centers. Notably, this second tranche of approvals includes India's inaugural optical transceiver manufacturing by Jabil Circuit India Pvt Ltd and Zetchem Supply Chain Services Pvt Ltd among other cutting-edge components and sub-assemblies.

The ministry's proactive efforts through ECMS aim to foster a robust electronics ecosystem, paving the way for India to achieve a manufacturing value of $500 billion by 2030-31. The responsiveness and transparency in processes have been lauded by industry leaders. Additionally, the launch of the first generation of Energy-Efficient Edge Silicon Chip SoC further cements India's growing reputation as a global semiconductor hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh CM Discusses Grand Plans for Simhastha 2028

Madhya Pradesh CM Discusses Grand Plans for Simhastha 2028

 India
2
Shiv Sena Unveils Star-studded Campaigner List for Maharashtra Polls

Shiv Sena Unveils Star-studded Campaigner List for Maharashtra Polls

 India
3
GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

 India
4
West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025