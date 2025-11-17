India's Electronics Manufacturing Sector Surges with New Approvals and Innovations

In a significant development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has greenlit 17 additional projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), building on a previous approval set. This strategic push involves an investment of Rs 7,172 crore, projected to generate production worth Rs 65,111 crore and create 11,808 direct jobs nationwide.

An official release by the ministry disclosed that these projects span across nine states, including Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. This distribution underscores the government's focus on regional development and high-skill job creation away from traditional urban centers. Notably, this second tranche of approvals includes India's inaugural optical transceiver manufacturing by Jabil Circuit India Pvt Ltd and Zetchem Supply Chain Services Pvt Ltd among other cutting-edge components and sub-assemblies.

The ministry's proactive efforts through ECMS aim to foster a robust electronics ecosystem, paving the way for India to achieve a manufacturing value of $500 billion by 2030-31. The responsiveness and transparency in processes have been lauded by industry leaders. Additionally, the launch of the first generation of Energy-Efficient Edge Silicon Chip SoC further cements India's growing reputation as a global semiconductor hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)