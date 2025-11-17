Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and DRDO Forge Alliance for Defense Innovation

In a significant move towards advancing national security technology, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday in New Delhi. The MoU was inked in the presence of DRDO chairman, Samir V Kamat, who highlighted the collaboration's potential to enhance indigenous defense systems.

This partnership aims to foster collaborative studies and research in various critical areas, including Logistics Management at various operational levels, Chip Design & Hardware Security, and advanced encryption technologies like Homomorphic and Blockchain-based Encryption. The initiative is set to bolster the capabilities of researchers and scientists in military science and technical research.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, established in 2022 as India's first transportation and logistics-focused central university, operates under the Ministry of Railways and offers comprehensive coverage of the transportation sector. The signing ceremony saw Manoj Choudhary from GSV and Lal Chand Mangal from DRDO formalize this collaborative effort which promises to address some of the key aspects of national defense strategy.