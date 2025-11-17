Left Menu

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and DRDO Forge Alliance for Defense Innovation

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) inked a Memorandum of Understanding in New Delhi to develop smart technological solutions for national security. The partnership aims to focus on logistics management, operational logistics, chip design, hardware security, and encryption technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:04 IST
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and DRDO Forge Alliance for Defense Innovation
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and DRDO sign MoU (Photo/Ministry of Railways). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards advancing national security technology, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday in New Delhi. The MoU was inked in the presence of DRDO chairman, Samir V Kamat, who highlighted the collaboration's potential to enhance indigenous defense systems.

This partnership aims to foster collaborative studies and research in various critical areas, including Logistics Management at various operational levels, Chip Design & Hardware Security, and advanced encryption technologies like Homomorphic and Blockchain-based Encryption. The initiative is set to bolster the capabilities of researchers and scientists in military science and technical research.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, established in 2022 as India's first transportation and logistics-focused central university, operates under the Ministry of Railways and offers comprehensive coverage of the transportation sector. The signing ceremony saw Manoj Choudhary from GSV and Lal Chand Mangal from DRDO formalize this collaborative effort which promises to address some of the key aspects of national defense strategy.

TRENDING

1
GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

 India
2
West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

 India
3
India's Punching Prowess Shines in 2025 World Boxing Cup

India's Punching Prowess Shines in 2025 World Boxing Cup

 India
4
Amit Shah Advocates Regional Cooperation for a Strong India

Amit Shah Advocates Regional Cooperation for a Strong India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025