Delhi University Suspends DUSU Leader Over Alleged Assault

Delhi University's administration has taken decisive action by suspending Deepika Jha, the Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and ABVP leader, following allegations of assaulting a professor at Dr. BR Ambedkar College in October.

A formal order issued on November 14 outlines her suspension for two months due to conduct deemed unacceptable, marking a significant breach of disciplinary standards outlined in the university's Ordinance XV-B 3 (a).

Despite the punishment, Jha will continue with her academic commitments while required to submit an apology, affirming a commitment to positive conduct. The suspension remains in effect pending a review by the Enquiry Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)