Left Menu

Delhi University Suspends DUSU Leader Over Alleged Assault

Delhi University has suspended DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha for allegedly assaulting a professor. The suspension, effective from November 14, lasts two months. Jha must apologize and pledge good conduct. Despite the suspension, she's permitted to attend classes and exams pending a review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:53 IST
Delhi University Suspends DUSU Leader Over Alleged Assault
Deepika Jha celebrates her victory in DUSU elections (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's administration has taken decisive action by suspending Deepika Jha, the Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and ABVP leader, following allegations of assaulting a professor at Dr. BR Ambedkar College in October.

A formal order issued on November 14 outlines her suspension for two months due to conduct deemed unacceptable, marking a significant breach of disciplinary standards outlined in the university's Ordinance XV-B 3 (a).

Despite the punishment, Jha will continue with her academic commitments while required to submit an apology, affirming a commitment to positive conduct. The suspension remains in effect pending a review by the Enquiry Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil at FEMA: Acting Chief Steps Down Amid Hurricane Season

Turmoil at FEMA: Acting Chief Steps Down Amid Hurricane Season

 Global
2
The Bove Doctrine: Controversy Over Sinking Drug Vessels

The Bove Doctrine: Controversy Over Sinking Drug Vessels

 Global
3
German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

 Global
4
Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025