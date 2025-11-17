Delhi University Suspends DUSU Leader Over Alleged Assault
Delhi University has suspended DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha for allegedly assaulting a professor. The suspension, effective from November 14, lasts two months. Jha must apologize and pledge good conduct. Despite the suspension, she's permitted to attend classes and exams pending a review.
Delhi University's administration has taken decisive action by suspending Deepika Jha, the Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and ABVP leader, following allegations of assaulting a professor at Dr. BR Ambedkar College in October.
A formal order issued on November 14 outlines her suspension for two months due to conduct deemed unacceptable, marking a significant breach of disciplinary standards outlined in the university's Ordinance XV-B 3 (a).
Despite the punishment, Jha will continue with her academic commitments while required to submit an apology, affirming a commitment to positive conduct. The suspension remains in effect pending a review by the Enquiry Committee.
