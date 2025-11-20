China, India banks and refineries moving to comply with Russia sanctions, US official says
Chinese and Indian banks and refineries are moving to comply with the U.S. sanctions on Russia's two biggest oil companies, a U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday. China and India are the top buyers of Russian oil. Many Chinese and Indian entities are conscious of the sanctions and are "risk averse, do recognize the importance of the relationships with the West, and are moving to comply," the official told reporters in a call.
- Country:
- United States
Chinese and Indian banks and refineries are moving to comply with the U.S. sanctions on Russia's two biggest oil companies, a U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday. The Trump administration imposed sanctions last month on Lukoil and Rosneft in an effort to cut revenues Moscow uses for its nearly four-year-old war on Ukraine. China and India are the top buyers of Russian oil.
Many Chinese and Indian entities are conscious of the sanctions and are "risk averse, do recognize the importance of the relationships with the West, and are moving to comply," the official told reporters in a call.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM Modi
US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara
Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM Modi
UPDATE 3-Trump signs order to remove tariffs from Brazilian beef, coffee
EXCLUSIVE-Safety lapses, weak oversight: How children die from Indian cough syrup