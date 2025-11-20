Left Menu

Diageo joins Indian Malt Whisky Association

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:23 IST
Diageo joins Indian Malt Whisky Association
  • Country:
  • India

Diageo India, the country's leading player in the alchoBev segment, has joined the Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA), which is an alliance of India's malt whisky producers.

Joining of Diageo India (United Spritis Ltd), which owns home-grown single malt brand Godawan, will strengthen the future of Indian Single Malt Whisky, which in the past year has been acclaimed globally with award-wining premium whisky, a statement said.

IMWA is working for developing rigorous quality and process guidelines to ensure authenticity, transparency, and excellence in Indian Single Malt and Pure/Vatted Malt whiskies.

The standards emphasise production using 100 per cent malted barley at a single distillery, using copper pot still distillation, and a minimum three-year maturation in oak barrels of capacity less than 700 liters within India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

 India
2
Pune land deal: Police grill accused Shital Tejwani for over 5 hours

Pune land deal: Police grill accused Shital Tejwani for over 5 hours

 India
3
Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM Modi

Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM M...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-EU ready to take stakes in Australian resources projects, trade commissioner says

UPDATE 2-EU ready to take stakes in Australian resources projects, trade com...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025