Arunachal: RGU, NE-Organics ink pact to drive agri-innovation, farmer capacity building

The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Arunachal Pradesh-based food startup 'NE-Organics' have signed an MoU, aimed at boosting research and development in organic agriculture, expanding value-added food products, and strengthening farmer training in the state.

Under the agreement, the university will provide extensive product and process consultancy to NE-Organics to support the development of new food products from underutilised local fruits and vegetables, a release said.

This will help expand the startup's existing portfolio of more than 14 food items, it said.

The faculty of Agricultural Science at RGU will lead the R&D efforts, offering product testing, development facilities, and advanced training programmes.

"This joint initiative marks the beginning of a truly productive future for both our organisations and, more importantly, for the farmers of the state," NE-Organics CEO and founder Nima Sona said.

Beneficiary farmers associated with NE-Organics will receive training on modern agricultural practices, and the adoption of emerging technologies to boost productivity and livelihood outcomes, the release said.

RGU Registrar Dr N T Rikam added: "This collaboration will be instrumental in promoting entrepreneurship in the agricultural and food processing sector among our students."

