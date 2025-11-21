Left Menu

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:33 IST
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water
  • Country:
  • India

Five foreign tourists fell into the water after the platform of a Chinese fishing net collapsed at Fort Kochi here on Friday, police said.

A Chinese fishing net is a stationary lift net installed a few metres from the shore and connected to a wooden platform. The net is lowered into the water and later lifted using counterweights.

These nets, located near the estuary and operated by local fishermen, are a major tourist attraction at Fort Kochi, with visitors often taking part in lowering and lifting them.

According to police, a group of around 10 tourists from various European countries visited Fort Kochi at around 11 am.

The tourists stepped onto the wooden platform to watch the operation of a Chinese net when a plank on the platform collapsed, causing five of them to fall into the water.

Operators of the net and nearby traders immediately rescued the tourists and brought them to safety.

Police said three tourists suffered minor bruises. The tourists later moved to their hotel after providing the preliminary medical aid, police added.

Police and tourism authorities are examining the cause of the accident, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025