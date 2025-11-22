Red Fort Blast Suspect's Legal Meeting Rights Upheld by NIA Court

A Special NIA court in New Delhi has approved a request from Jasir Bilal Wani, accused in the Red Fort blast case, to meet with his lawyer on alternate days while in remand at the NIA headquarters.

After being taken into custody in Srinagar on November 17, Wani was remanded for 10 days. Known by the alias Danish, Wani is implicated in providing technical support for terror activities, including modifying drones and planning a rocket construction. He is linked to a terror conspiracy with Umar Un Nabi.

The Delhi High Court recently declined to intervene, emphasizing adherence to judicial protocols. The absence of formal rejection from the trial court led Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to remand the matter to the Sessions Judge for adjudication. Justice Sharma highlighted the importance of documented procedures, cautioning against setting precedents based on oral claims.

Although Wani's advocate, Kaustubh Chaturvedi, argued that the accused was denied a meeting without a court order, the High Court found no supporting evidence of the claimed rejection. It underscored the necessity of having appropriate written records to alter court procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)