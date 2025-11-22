Left Menu

Air Pollution's Dark Side: Dementia Link Uncovered by Expert

Neurologist Dr. Joy Dev Mukherji reveals a statistical correlation between air pollution and dementia, while dismissing its link to strokes. Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, measures are being enforced to curb pollution. Dr. Mukherji also debunks the myth that yoga prevents strokes, stressing the importance of medication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:46 IST
Neurologist Dr. (Col) Joy Dev Mukherji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Neurologist Dr. (Col) Joy Dev Mukherji highlighted a worrying connection between air pollution and dementia, describing the relationship as a 'statistical correlation.' He noted the precise mechanism remains unclear but may involve 'neuroinflammation leading to neurodegeneration.'

While air pollution is not recognized as a stroke risk factor, it stands linked to dementia. Commentary from Dr. Mukherji emphasized the elevated risk of dementia in areas with increased particulate pollution. Despite the absence of definitive explanations, he attributed this link possibly to neuroinflammation.

Dr. Mukherji advised precautionary health measures: managing weight, blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and engaging in regular exercise. The pollution crisis in Delhi prompted the local government to implement measures to reduce particulate contamination, including regulating construction activities and suspending school outdoor events.

Moreover, Dr. Mukherji dispelled the misconception that yoga can prevent strokes, underscoring the necessity of medication for high cholesterol and hypertension. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Report 2021, India witnesses approximately 18 lakh stroke cases annually, marking a significant health challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

