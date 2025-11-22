Government Shutdown Stalls Wall Street's IPO Momentum as Market Cools Down

A promising year for initial public offerings on Wall Street has declined due to the recent government shutdown and cautious investor behavior. The Securities and Exchange Commission is working to clear a backlog of IPO registrations, pushing some launches into next year. Meanwhile, shares of companies that recently went public are struggling amid concerns over stock valuations.

The shutdown also stalled plans for many companies hoping to debut, adding pressure to an already cautious market. Companies like Central Bancompany have managed successful IPOs, raising significant amounts, yet November sees a substantial slowdown in activity. Upcoming IPOs such as Medline and BitGo are still set for the end of the year, but the market remains vigilant.

Despite the challenges, the appetite for IPOs is strong, as investors seek affordable market entry points. The cautious tone in the tech sector and declining IPO Index reflects broader market apprehensions. Legal and financial markets are busy, preparing potential IPOs for early next year, with anticipation building for prominent tech companies like Databricks and Canva in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)