Crackdown on Polluters: CAQM's Operation Clean Air Targets Sonipat

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) conducted a rigorous inspection campaign in Sonipat, Haryana, to ensure adherence to air pollution regulations. Out of 101 sites inspected, 29 were found violating rules. The operation involved extensive enforcement actions in both industrial and construction sectors, aiming to curb pollution at its source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:33 IST
A layer of smog engulfs the Hari Nagar Ashram area in New Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) launched a significant inspection campaign in Sonipat on November 21, targeting industries and construction sites as part of its 'Operation Clean Air'. Across 101 checked locations, including six construction sites, 29 were found non-compliant with air pollution regulations.

During the operation, 20 Flying Squad teams were mobilized, covering both conforming and non-conforming industrial zones within the district. Law enforcement and district officials facilitated the process, revealing 21 violations in non-conforming areas and eight in regulated industrial sections.

Key violations included the use of unauthorized fuels, faulty Air Pollution Control Devices, and operations without proper consent from the State Pollution Control Board. CAQM emphasizes the necessity of such strict inspections for mitigating pollution risks and sustaining public health.

