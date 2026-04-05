Empowering Women: Modi's 33% Reservation Law Set for 2029 Rollout
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be implemented by the 2029 elections, aiming to encroach on Mamata Banerjee's voter base in West Bengal. Addressing a rally, Modi highlighted BJP's focus on women's security, dignity, and empowerment.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant step toward women's empowerment with the implementation of a 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, set to begin benefiting women from the 2029 elections.
In a rally held in Cooch Behar, Modi aimed to appeal to Bengal's women voters by invoking the state's tradition of ''Shakti'' worship. This move is seen as an attempt to challenge West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's influence among the electorate, especially women.
Highlighting the BJP's commitment, Modi stressed the importance of women's participation in governance and urged all political parties to support the measure. As the election schedule for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal approaches, the BJP has intensified its campaign on women's issues, contrasting its policies with the ruling TMC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Explosive Attack Rocks BJP Worker's Residence in Kathirur
Pakistan trying to influence Assam elections; 11 talk shows saying Cong should win: CM Sarma.
Modi's Assam Rally Marathon: A Push for BJP's Victory
Drone Disruption: Arrests Made Near West Bengal CM's Helicopter
West Bengal Artists Demand Safety with Cease Work Protest