Empowering Women: Modi's 33% Reservation Law Set for 2029 Rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant step toward women's empowerment with the implementation of a 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, set to begin benefiting women from the 2029 elections.

In a rally held in Cooch Behar, Modi aimed to appeal to Bengal's women voters by invoking the state's tradition of ''Shakti'' worship. This move is seen as an attempt to challenge West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's influence among the electorate, especially women.

Highlighting the BJP's commitment, Modi stressed the importance of women's participation in governance and urged all political parties to support the measure. As the election schedule for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal approaches, the BJP has intensified its campaign on women's issues, contrasting its policies with the ruling TMC.

(With inputs from agencies.)