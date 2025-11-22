Left Menu

Operation Drishti: Transforming Eye Care in Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the four-day eye camp organized by Command Hospital, Northern Command. The event provided advanced eye care to over 1,000 patients and conducted 300 surgeries in remote Jammu & Kashmir regions. Supported by top military officials, it showcased exemplary inter-service coordination and commitment to healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:09 IST
Operation Drishti: Transforming Eye Care in Jammu & Kashmir
J-K Lt Governor lauds 'Op Drishti' mega eye camp at Command Hospital Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, lauded the successful execution of Op Drishti, a four-day mega eye camp organised by the Command Hospital of Northern Command in Udhampur. The camp, heralded as a pioneering effort, aimed to extend sophisticated eye care services to the residents across the region.

During the closing ceremony, conducted in Udhampur, and attended virtually by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, commendations were showered on the Northern Command and the Armed Forces Medical Services for their unparalleled dedication. The camp, surpassing expectations, screened over 1,000 individuals and facilitated more than 300 surgeries for patients from far-flung areas including Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Ramban.

At the event, advanced medical equipment and superior intraocular lenses were deployed. Brigadier SK Mishra, leading the surgical team, emphasized the global caliber of the equipment used. Apart from cataract surgeries, screenings and treatments for glaucoma and retinal diseases were conducted, ensuring top-tier eye care for those from remote regions. The event also underlined a robust spirit of inter-service coordination with an IAF aircraft being specially chartered to transport the surgical team and equipment from New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025