Operation Drishti: Transforming Eye Care in Jammu & Kashmir

In a landmark initiative, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, lauded the successful execution of Op Drishti, a four-day mega eye camp organised by the Command Hospital of Northern Command in Udhampur. The camp, heralded as a pioneering effort, aimed to extend sophisticated eye care services to the residents across the region.

During the closing ceremony, conducted in Udhampur, and attended virtually by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, commendations were showered on the Northern Command and the Armed Forces Medical Services for their unparalleled dedication. The camp, surpassing expectations, screened over 1,000 individuals and facilitated more than 300 surgeries for patients from far-flung areas including Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Ramban.

At the event, advanced medical equipment and superior intraocular lenses were deployed. Brigadier SK Mishra, leading the surgical team, emphasized the global caliber of the equipment used. Apart from cataract surgeries, screenings and treatments for glaucoma and retinal diseases were conducted, ensuring top-tier eye care for those from remote regions. The event also underlined a robust spirit of inter-service coordination with an IAF aircraft being specially chartered to transport the surgical team and equipment from New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)