Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee Celebrations Shine with Book Launch on Political History

The SIDCUL Entrepreneur Welfare Society met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami to convey appreciation for the state's silver jubilee and the favorable industrial environment. Dhami also unveiled a book documenting the state's political history by journalist Jai Singh Rawat, receiving praise for its detailed accuracy and contribution to historical records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:35 IST
Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee Celebrations Shine with Book Launch on Political History
Delegation from the SIDCUL Entrepreneur Welfare Society met Uttarakhand CM (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hosted a delegation from the SIDCUL Entrepreneur Welfare Society at his residence, where they expressed gratitude for the state's silver jubilee celebrations and his leadership in fostering an industrial-friendly climate.

During the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami unveiled the book "Uttarakhand State's New Political History" by seasoned journalist Jai Singh Rawat. The work is heralded as a comprehensive and authentic account of Uttarakhand's political and administrative evolution since its formation, drawing praise from dignitaries present.

Highlighting the book's value, Dhami noted its detailed documentation of the state's uncertain political past and underscored the importance of written history in the digital age. He encouraged the practice of gifting books over bouquets to enrich intellectual pursuits and stimulate interest in reading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025