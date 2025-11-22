Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee Celebrations Shine with Book Launch on Political History

In a significant event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hosted a delegation from the SIDCUL Entrepreneur Welfare Society at his residence, where they expressed gratitude for the state's silver jubilee celebrations and his leadership in fostering an industrial-friendly climate.

During the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami unveiled the book "Uttarakhand State's New Political History" by seasoned journalist Jai Singh Rawat. The work is heralded as a comprehensive and authentic account of Uttarakhand's political and administrative evolution since its formation, drawing praise from dignitaries present.

Highlighting the book's value, Dhami noted its detailed documentation of the state's uncertain political past and underscored the importance of written history in the digital age. He encouraged the practice of gifting books over bouquets to enrich intellectual pursuits and stimulate interest in reading.

