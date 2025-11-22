Uttarakhand Embraces Labour Reforms: A New Dawn for Workers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lauded labour reforms as ushering in a transformative period for the nation's workforce with the adoption of four comprehensive labour codes. Emphasizing their significance, Dhami pointed out these reforms are vital to achieving the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Speaking in a statement, Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading these changes, describing them as a 'historic step' towards bolstering the country's work culture and economic development. He highlighted the shortcomings of the previous labour laws which often excluded unorganised workers from social security and hindered foreign investment.

According to Dhami, the new labour provisions ensure universal wages, timely payments, and enhanced worker rights, including female workforce empowerment through equal pay and expanded shift opportunities. The introduction of gratuity for short-term workers and mandatory health checks are among the significant improvements marking a shift toward a more worker-friendly business climate.

