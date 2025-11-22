Left Menu

Uttarakhand Embraces Labour Reforms: A New Dawn for Workers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praises the implementation of four labour codes, highlighting their role in pioneering a new era of workforce reforms, promising social security and better work environments, while boosting ease of business. Women, gratuity, and worker protection see landmark advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:51 IST
Uttarakhand Embraces Labour Reforms: A New Dawn for Workers
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lauded labour reforms as ushering in a transformative period for the nation's workforce with the adoption of four comprehensive labour codes. Emphasizing their significance, Dhami pointed out these reforms are vital to achieving the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Speaking in a statement, Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading these changes, describing them as a 'historic step' towards bolstering the country's work culture and economic development. He highlighted the shortcomings of the previous labour laws which often excluded unorganised workers from social security and hindered foreign investment.

According to Dhami, the new labour provisions ensure universal wages, timely payments, and enhanced worker rights, including female workforce empowerment through equal pay and expanded shift opportunities. The introduction of gratuity for short-term workers and mandatory health checks are among the significant improvements marking a shift toward a more worker-friendly business climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025