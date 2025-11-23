Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Seeks GI Status for Diverse Agricultural Products

The Arunachal Pradesh government aims to secure Geographical Indication (GI) registration for 10 agricultural products, including Bagra pineapple and Pasighat jaggery. This effort, led by the State Horticulture Research and Development Institute, is part of a larger initiative to achieve 50 GI registrations by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:37 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government has embarked on an ambitious plan to secure Geographical Indication (GI) registration for an array of its agricultural products, which include the Bagra pineapple, Pasighat jaggery, and Baali rice, a state official announced.

In an unprecedented move, the State Horticulture Research and Development Institute, under the leadership of Director Egam Basar, filed for GI registration for the largest number of products in one application. Among the proposed items are Idu Yamba (finger millet) and Angpu (pumpkin), seeking to preserve the state's rich agricultural heritage.

Facilitated by GI expert Dr. Rajnikant and his team, the initiative is part of a strategic government push during the GI Mahotsav 2025 to register at least 50 products by 2029, aiming to benefit local farmers and the regional economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

