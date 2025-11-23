The DNA Dilemma: Paternity Tests Stir Controversy in Uganda

The rise of DNA testing in Uganda has ignited intense discussions about paternity, shaking the foundations of many families. Moses Kutoi, a clan leader, often mediates these sensitive disputes, urging individuals to embrace traditional African teachings and find resolution without scientific proof.

Religious leaders like Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba advocate for tolerance, citing examples such as the virgin birth of Jesus to encourage faithful acceptance of children as they are. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports a surge in men seeking DNA tests, uncovering unsettling truths about familial ties.

Despite the emotional turmoil, traditional leaders and clergy call on families to honor age-old practices, warning that tests can fracture relationships further. As courts explore these cases, the societal conflict between modern science and cultural norms only deepens, leaving many families in a quandary.

