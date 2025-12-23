UK Hikes Inheritance Tax Relief for Farmers and Businesses
The UK plans to increase the inheritance tax relief threshold for farmers and businesses to 2.5 million pounds. This decision followed protests urging better support. The new threshold, effective April 2026, will alleviate the tax burden on many farms and businesses after changes in the 2024 law.
Britain announced on Tuesday that it will raise the inheritance tax relief threshold for farmers and businesses to 2.5 million pounds, up from 1 million pounds. This move comes in response to months of protests by affected groups.
The change aims to address concerns from the agriculture and business sectors, and will take effect in April 2026. By doing so, it will reduce the number of farmers and business owners subjected to higher inheritance tax obligations.
The government's decision follows a law change in 2024 that increased tax liabilities for many. The shift is expected to relieve financial pressure on numerous farms and businesses across the country.
