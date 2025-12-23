Britain Eases Inheritance Tax Plans Amid Farmer Protests

The British government announced a substantial rollback on its previous plan to raise taxes on farmers and agricultural businesses, responding to widespread protests. The decision comes after significant pushback following the Labour Party government's announcement in 2024 to alter inheritance tax exemptions for agricultural families.

The new measures include raising the threshold for individual inheritance tax relief from 1 million to 2.5 million pounds starting April. This adjustment means that spouses or civil partners can pass on up to 5.7 million pounds of farm assets, thus significantly reducing the number of farms facing heavier tax burdens. Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds emphasized that the government listened to farmers and made these changes to safeguard ordinary family farms.

As a result, around 85% of estates expected to claim agricultural property relief in the 2026/27 financial year will incur no additional inheritance tax. The government's initial proposal to eliminate exemptions had triggered persistent protests, with farmers arguing it threatened family farms and food production. This policy revision is part of the government's effort to balance tax revenue requirements with maintaining support for the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)