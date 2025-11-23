Strengthening Sino-Italian Ties Amid Global Challenges

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for greater participation from Italian businesses in the Chinese market, expressing hopes for a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors in Italy, according to the Xinhua news agency. This declaration was made following a meeting with Italian President Giorgia Meloni at the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Premier Li emphasized China's commitment to fostering mutual openness and sustaining bilateral engagement with Italy across various levels. He highlighted the importance of enhanced coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks like the United Nations and the G20 to build broader consensus.

Despite Italy's endorsement of the European Commission's decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles for 2024, the nation continues to emphasize the significance of Chinese investment and collaboration in Europe, seeking to maintain a positive relationship with Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)