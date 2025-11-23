Strengthening Sino-Italian Ties Amid Global Challenges
Chinese Premier Li Qiang advocates for increased Italian involvement in the Chinese market while urging equitable conditions for Chinese investors in Italy. During a G20 meeting with Italian President Giorgia Meloni, Li emphasizes strengthening bilateral relations, despite Italy's support for EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for greater participation from Italian businesses in the Chinese market, expressing hopes for a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors in Italy, according to the Xinhua news agency. This declaration was made following a meeting with Italian President Giorgia Meloni at the G20 summit in Johannesburg.
Premier Li emphasized China's commitment to fostering mutual openness and sustaining bilateral engagement with Italy across various levels. He highlighted the importance of enhanced coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks like the United Nations and the G20 to build broader consensus.
Despite Italy's endorsement of the European Commission's decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles for 2024, the nation continues to emphasize the significance of Chinese investment and collaboration in Europe, seeking to maintain a positive relationship with Beijing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Italy
- investment
- market
- Premier Li Qiang
- G20 summit
- bilateral relations
- UN
- trade
- tariffs
ALSO READ
G20 Summit: Multilateral Cooperation Amidst Tensions
G20 Summit in Johannesburg: A Milestone in Multilateral Cooperation
South Africa's G20 Summit: A Milestone in Multilateral Commitment
A Historic First: South Africa's Debut Hosts the G20 Summit in Africa
Global Commitment: Overcoming Differences at the G20 Summit