Drone Strikes: Ukraine's Bold Hit on Russian Power Station

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the Shatura Power Station, located 120 kilometers east of Moscow. The strike caused a major fire, leaving thousands without heating as temperatures hovered around freezing.

Andrei Vorobyov, the Moscow region governor, confirmed the incident, stating that some drones were intercepted, but others caused damage at the station. Backup power systems have been activated and mobile heating units are being deployed to mitigate the impact.

The attack signifies one of Kyiv's boldest actions against Russian infrastructure, as Ukraine shifts its focus from oil refineries to power installations. The move comes amid Russia's ongoing assault on Ukrainian energy facilities. Efforts are being made to restore heat to the affected region, which houses over 22 million residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)