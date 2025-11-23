Left Menu

Drone Strikes: Ukraine's Bold Hit on Russian Power Station

Ukraine's drone attack on the Shatura Power Station in Moscow sparked a major fire and cut heating for thousands, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Efforts to restore heat are underway as Russia's defense ministry claims to have downed multiple drones in retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the Shatura Power Station, located 120 kilometers east of Moscow. The strike caused a major fire, leaving thousands without heating as temperatures hovered around freezing.

Andrei Vorobyov, the Moscow region governor, confirmed the incident, stating that some drones were intercepted, but others caused damage at the station. Backup power systems have been activated and mobile heating units are being deployed to mitigate the impact.

The attack signifies one of Kyiv's boldest actions against Russian infrastructure, as Ukraine shifts its focus from oil refineries to power installations. The move comes amid Russia's ongoing assault on Ukrainian energy facilities. Efforts are being made to restore heat to the affected region, which houses over 22 million residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

