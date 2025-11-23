Left Menu

Egypt Secures €53.8 Million Grant for Green Industrial Revolution

Egypt has secured a €53.8 million grant from the French Development Agency and the European Investment Bank to advance the Green Sustainable Industry initiative. This significant funding aims to facilitate Egypt's green transformation within the industrial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:09 IST
Egypt Secures €53.8 Million Grant for Green Industrial Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt has successfully finalized a €53.8 million grant agreement with the French Development Agency and the European Investment Bank, announced the country's planning ministry.

This substantial funding will support the Green Sustainable Industry project, a pivotal initiative driving Egypt's green transformation within the industrial sector.

This move marks a critical step forward in aligning Egypt's industrial practices with global sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

 India
2
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

 Global
3
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

 India
4
Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025