Egypt Secures €53.8 Million Grant for Green Industrial Revolution
Egypt has secured a €53.8 million grant from the French Development Agency and the European Investment Bank to advance the Green Sustainable Industry initiative. This significant funding aims to facilitate Egypt's green transformation within the industrial sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:09 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt has successfully finalized a €53.8 million grant agreement with the French Development Agency and the European Investment Bank, announced the country's planning ministry.
This substantial funding will support the Green Sustainable Industry project, a pivotal initiative driving Egypt's green transformation within the industrial sector.
This move marks a critical step forward in aligning Egypt's industrial practices with global sustainability goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement