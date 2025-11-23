Trump Criticizes Ukraine's Lack of Gratitude Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Ukraine for not expressing enough gratitude following American and European support efforts. Trump's comments were made via Truth Social on Sunday as U.S. weaponry continues to be supplied to NATO allies for Ukraine's defense.

The controversy arises as Trump highlighted that, despite American military support, Europe continues to purchase oil from Russia. This highlights a complicated dynamic where European nations appear divided in their approach to handling Russia's economic influence.

His remarks surfaced just as representatives from the U.S., Ukraine, and Europe convened in Geneva to discuss a proposed U.S.-backed plan aimed at ending the ongoing war, emphasizing the intricate international geopolitics at play.