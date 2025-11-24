Left Menu

High-Stakes Capture: Wanted Criminal Nabbed After Gwalior Shootout

Kapil Yadav, a notorious criminal with multiple charges, was captured by Madhya Pradesh police in Gwalior after a gunfight. Injured during the exchange, Yadav is now hospitalized. His arrest follows a series of crimes, including an attack linked to a land dispute. A reward of Rs 10,000 was offered for his capture.

In a dramatic turn of events, Madhya Pradesh police successfully apprehended wanted criminal Kapil Yadav following a tense shootout early Monday morning in Gwalior district, as confirmed by a senior police official. Yadav, bearing a reward of Rs 10,000 for his capture, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is currently receiving medical treatment at Gwalior district hospital.

Police reports reveal that the 22-year-old Yadav, along with his accomplice Aman Yadav, 26, was involved in a violent altercation over land associated with the Ram Janaki Trust, resulting in serious injuries to victims Vinod and Puran Bhadoria. This incident led police to file an attempt-to-murder case at Murar police station, offering a cash reward for the arrest of both suspects.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmvir Singh, Kapil Yadav is a habitual offender with over 12 FIRs filed against him for serious offenses. Despite a recent jail release, he quickly resumed criminal activities, prompting an aggressive police manhunt. Following a tip-off, a police operation intercepted the suspects trying to escape in a vehicle, leading to the arrest of Aman Yadav while Kapil initially evaded capture. Persistent police efforts eventually led to his location at a brick-kiln, where a standoff ensued, resulting in his capture after he opened fire on officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

