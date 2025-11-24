Left Menu

Press Council Chief Advocates for Strengthened Autonomy Amid Policy Review

Ranjana Desai, Chairperson of the Press Council of India, emphasizes the need for enhanced autonomy of the council during a Parliamentary Committee meeting on media regulation laws. The session, led by MP Nishikant Dubey, reviewed laws across print, TV, and digital media with various ministries in attendance.

Supreme Court Judge (Retd.) and PCI Chairman Ranjana Desai (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ranjana Desai, Chairperson of the Press Council of India and a former Supreme Court judge, has called for bolstering the autonomous nature of the press council. Desai's appeal was made during her address to a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, according to sources on Monday.

The committee, under the leadership of MP Nishikant Dubey, evaluated the alignment of media-related regulations across print, TV, and digital platforms earlier today. The session included officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat noted that the meeting's agenda involved a review of the enforcement of laws concerning all media forms, hearing input from relevant ministries and the Press Council of India. Attendees included MPs and officials from various ministries connected to the committee's oversight.

