Press Council Chief Advocates for Strengthened Autonomy Amid Policy Review

Ranjana Desai, Chairperson of the Press Council of India and a former Supreme Court judge, has called for bolstering the autonomous nature of the press council. Desai's appeal was made during her address to a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, according to sources on Monday.

The committee, under the leadership of MP Nishikant Dubey, evaluated the alignment of media-related regulations across print, TV, and digital platforms earlier today. The session included officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat noted that the meeting's agenda involved a review of the enforcement of laws concerning all media forms, hearing input from relevant ministries and the Press Council of India. Attendees included MPs and officials from various ministries connected to the committee's oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)