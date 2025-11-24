Tragedy in Tehri: Bus Plunge Claims Five Lives

In a devastating incident, a bus plummeted nearly 70 meters into a gorge near the Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal area in Tehri district, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries on Monday.

AIIMS Rishikesh PRO Sandeep Kumar confirmed that the victims, including those with severe head and internal injuries, were brought to the hospital. Five passengers were declared dead upon arrival.

Chief Medical Officer Shyaam Vijay stated that the bus was carrying 18 passengers when the accident occurred. Suresh Patel, a survivor, reported that all passengers were from Gujarat and further medical attention is being provided at AIIMS Rishikesh.