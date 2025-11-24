Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Legend Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra, a cornerstone of Indian cinema, passed away at 89, leaving a lasting legacy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered condolences, recognizing Dharmendra's remarkable ability to connect with audiences. Renowned for his roles in iconic films like 'Sholay,' he inspired generations with his dedication to his craft.

Dharmendra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber event for the Indian film industry, veteran actor Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89 at his residence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to his family, highlighting the actor's exceptional career that touched millions with charismatic roles and unforgettable characters.

Amit Shah acknowledged that Dharmendra's passing marks a significant loss for Indian cinema, underscoring his journey from humble beginnings to achieving an irreplaceable status in the industry. The actor's ability to breathe life into a variety of roles won him the admiration of generations.

Known as the 'He Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra had been battling health issues and was hospitalized in Mumbai recently. His passing prompted support from cinema dignitaries, with his legacy preserved in iconic films like 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke,' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta.' Even in his final years, he inspired many with his persistent dedication to acting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

