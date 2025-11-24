Innovative Agronomy: Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on agricultural scientists to prioritize research producing practical benefits for farmers. At the Sixth International Agronomy Congress, he stressed solutions for issues like seed quality, climate adaptation, and advancing technologies such as AI and drones to enhance farming practices.

Chouhan emphasized tackling challenges like virus attacks on pulses and organic carbon depletion, urging innovation in mechanization, drone technology, and AI alongside traditional methods. The focus remains on ensuring that farmers benefit from these technologies while also promoting natural farming and sustainability.

The global event, aiming to solidify India's leadership in climate-smart agriculture, featured key international collaborations, including G20 and FAO partnerships. It emphasized sustainable practices and environmental conservation, essential for securing future generations' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)