Agro Vision: Transforming Farming with Technology

Agro Vision attracted over three lakh visitors, showcased farming innovations, and underscored technology's role in agriculture. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the global promotion of Nagpur oranges and AI integration in farming practices, foreseeing a positive transformation in Vidarbha's agricultural landscape with collective efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:04 IST
In a significant boost to the agricultural sector, Agro Vision attracted over three lakh visitors in just three days, representing a strong commitment to reducing farmer suicides, as stated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

During the event's concluding ceremony, Gadkari expressed a vision of promoting Nagpur oranges worldwide while also selecting 1,000 farmers to integrate AI into their cultivation practices.

With more than 80 experts leading 40 technical workshops, Agro Vision provided vital guidance aimed at reducing production costs, enhancing yield, and ensuring proper market access for produce. Emphasizing technology's role in farming, Gadkari praised collective efforts to transform Vidarbha's agricultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

