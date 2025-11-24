Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Alcohol Stores: A Step Towards a New Era

Saudi Arabia plans to open alcohol stores in Dhahran and Jeddah to serve non-Muslim foreigners. This move aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to liberalize the country. The kingdom previously opened an alcohol outlet for diplomats in Riyadh after a 73-year ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:17 IST
Saudi Arabia is set to open two new alcohol stores in Dhahran and Jeddah, catering to non-Muslim foreigners, according to insiders. This initiative follows the kingdom's recent trend of easing restrictions as part of a wider vision to modernize and diversify its economy under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The new outlets signify another milestone in Saudi Arabia's broad reform agenda. An alcohol store in Riyadh serving diplomats marked the first break from a 73-year prohibition. The new stores are projected to open by 2026, though specific timelines remain undisclosed.

The expansion of alcohol availability is part of the kingdom's broader reforms, which include permitting women to drive and loosening gender segregation rules. Despite movement towards more social liberties, the kingdom remains cautious about fully integrating alcohol into society.

