Assam Government and AASU Unite for Clause 6 Accord Implementation

The Assam Government and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) are actively engaging in discussions to implement 52 key recommendations from the Justice Biplab Sarma Committee. These recommendations pertain to Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which focuses on safeguarding Assamese cultural and linguistic identity. A roadmap for implementation has reportedly been prepared.

According to AASU President Utpal Sarma, the student body has advocated for the creation of a dedicated monitoring committee. This committee would ensure the efficient execution of the recommendations and potentially include notable figures like the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Assam Accord Implementation Minister.

Background information reveals that the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma committee initially made 67 recommendations, addressed in three categories. Talks between AASU and the government have finalized the steps for 52 recommendations but require further dialogue with the central government for the remaining 15 points.

An agreement appears to be in place for discussions with the central authorities, signaling unified efforts to uphold the cultural and social integrity promised by the historic Assam Accord.

