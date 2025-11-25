Tragic Airstrike: Innocents Caught in Crossfire

At least nine children and a woman were tragically killed in an airstrike by Pakistani forces targeting a residence in Afghanistan's Khost province, according to Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mujahid reported that the incident caused significant casualties and reverberated fears across the border region.

Additionally, the Pakistani forces conducted further raids in the provinces of Kunar and Paktika, leading to the injury of four civilians amidst increasing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)