Tragic Airstrike: Innocents Caught in Crossfire
Nine children and a woman were killed when Pakistani forces bombed a home in Afghanistan’s Khost province, according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. The airstrikes in Khost, as well as raids in Kunar and Paktika, resulted in the injury of four civilians.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 08:25 IST
At least nine children and a woman were tragically killed in an airstrike by Pakistani forces targeting a residence in Afghanistan's Khost province, according to Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
Mujahid reported that the incident caused significant casualties and reverberated fears across the border region.
Additionally, the Pakistani forces conducted further raids in the provinces of Kunar and Paktika, leading to the injury of four civilians amidst increasing tensions.
