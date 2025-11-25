Left Menu

Tragic Airstrike: Innocents Caught in Crossfire

Nine children and a woman were killed when Pakistani forces bombed a home in Afghanistan’s Khost province, according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. The airstrikes in Khost, as well as raids in Kunar and Paktika, resulted in the injury of four civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 08:25 IST
Tragic Airstrike: Innocents Caught in Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least nine children and a woman were tragically killed in an airstrike by Pakistani forces targeting a residence in Afghanistan's Khost province, according to Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mujahid reported that the incident caused significant casualties and reverberated fears across the border region.

Additionally, the Pakistani forces conducted further raids in the provinces of Kunar and Paktika, leading to the injury of four civilians amidst increasing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches

Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches

 India
2
Antara Senior Care Expands in Bengaluru: Meeting Rising Demand for Senior Living

Antara Senior Care Expands in Bengaluru: Meeting Rising Demand for Senior Li...

 Global
3
Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

 Global
4
Tragic Night in Kyiv: Rising Casualties from Missile and Drone Attacks

Tragic Night in Kyiv: Rising Casualties from Missile and Drone Attacks

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025