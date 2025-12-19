Left Menu

Chaos Erupts at Messi Event as Frustration Mounts

The special investigation team reports on the chaos during Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake Stadium. Organiser Satadru Dutta and others were arrested due to alleged mismanagement and ensuing rampage. Frustrated fans, who missed a clear view of Messi despite paying high prices, fueled the disorder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The special investigation team (SIT), conducting a probe into last week's chaos during Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake Stadium, visited the residence of Satadru Dutta, the arrested chief organiser, as part of their inquiries, police stated on Friday. Three additional arrests were made relating to the stadium rampage both in the city and nearby areas.

Originally planned as a standout football event, the occasion spiraled into disruption and disorder after Messi's brief, heavily guarded appearance left many fans disappointed. Having made long journeys and paid significant amounts for tickets, numerous attendees were unable to see their idol.

Satadru Dutta was detained on Saturday by Bidhannagar Police for alleged event mismanagement, apprehended at Kolkata airport as Messi and his entourage traveled on to Hyderabad. Police have disclosed that further arrests were made, all suspects admitting involvement in vandalism driven by frustration over not seeing Messi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

