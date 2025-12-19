Chaos Erupts at Messi Event as Frustration Mounts

The special investigation team (SIT), conducting a probe into last week's chaos during Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake Stadium, visited the residence of Satadru Dutta, the arrested chief organiser, as part of their inquiries, police stated on Friday. Three additional arrests were made relating to the stadium rampage both in the city and nearby areas.

Originally planned as a standout football event, the occasion spiraled into disruption and disorder after Messi's brief, heavily guarded appearance left many fans disappointed. Having made long journeys and paid significant amounts for tickets, numerous attendees were unable to see their idol.

Satadru Dutta was detained on Saturday by Bidhannagar Police for alleged event mismanagement, apprehended at Kolkata airport as Messi and his entourage traveled on to Hyderabad. Police have disclosed that further arrests were made, all suspects admitting involvement in vandalism driven by frustration over not seeing Messi.

