PM Modi Hoists Saffron Flag, Symbolizing New Era at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Prime Minister Modi participates in a historic flag-hoisting ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, marking its completion and celebrating Sanatan culture. The event symbolizes spiritual unity and national pride, resonating with millions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attend this landmark occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:36 IST
PM Narendra Modi at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in 2024 (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched down in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in a historic flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. In a Facebook post, PM Modi shared, "Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir."

This ceremonial event will see the Prime Minister hoisting a sacred saffron flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the temple. Known as the 'Dharma Dhwaj,' the flag bears three sacred symbols—Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree—each ingrained with profound spiritual meanings rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

The occasion coincides with the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, symbolically marking the temple's construction completion. Ahead of the ceremony, Modi will visit Saptmandir and Sheshavtar Mandir. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has dubbed the event a 'renaissance of Sanatan culture.' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

