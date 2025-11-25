Ferrari's Green Turn: Powering the Future with Shell

Shell has committed to providing renewable energy to Ferrari through a long-term deal, effective until 2034, to aid in reducing the luxury carmaker's carbon emissions. As power purchase agreements become increasingly prevalent in Italy, these contracts allow manufacturers to stabilize energy expenses while ensuring a consistent supply of green power.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shell will deliver 650 gigawatt hours of renewable energy over a ten-year period from its developed facility. This will fulfill approximately half of the energy requirements at Ferrari's Maranello plant, significantly advancing the decarbonization of its production processes.

Additionally, Shell Energy Italia will supply extra power and renewable energy certificates to fully meet Ferrari's energy consumption needs in Italy. This initiative aligns with Ferrari's target of a 90% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by the year 2030, marking a considerable step towards achieving sustainable operations.

