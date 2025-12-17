Joe Burns Replaced as Italy's Cricket Captain Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

Joe Burns, a former Australian cricketer with a significant role in Italy's cricket landscape, has been removed from his position as the captain of the Italian team. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the decision comes as Italy gears up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Burns had a noteworthy tenure, leading Italy to historic victories over Guernsey and Scotland in Europe's regional qualifier, which secured the team its maiden T20 World Cup spot. However, the Italian Cricket Federation (FRCI) announced Wayne Madsen as the new captain for upcoming series against Ireland and the World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The transition follows unresolved issues, as Burns allegedly knew about his potential exclusion due to incomplete contract negotiations. Marco Mastrorocco, the head of performance for Italy's cricket, expressed surprise at the decision, highlighting Burns' integrity and significant contributions during his leadership tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)