Chhattisgarh's Investor Meet Spurs Over Rs 6,826 Crore in Commitments

The Government of Chhattisgarh hosted an impactful Investor Connect Meet in New Delhi, spotlighting lucrative investment prospects in sectors including tourism, steel, biofuels, cement, and healthcare. The event successfully garnered over Rs 6,826 crore in investment proposals, poised to generate employment for more than 3,000 individuals.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai handed out Invitation to Invest Letters to participating companies, enabling swift project commencements. Distinguished officials like Secretary of Pharmaceuticals Amit Agrawal, Secretary of Steel Sandeep Poundrik, and state ministers attended the meet. A significant Rs 3,769 crore investment came from Green Energy Innovation Pvt. Ltd. for a 50 MW waste-to-energy plant.

Investments spanned various sectors: Arti Coated Steel pledged Rs 315 crore for steel manufacturing, JK Lakshmi Cement announced a Rs 1,816.50 crore expansion, and biofuel company RSLD Biofuels committed Rs 200 crore for an ethanol plant. In tourism, investments are set to create jobs and revive Bastar's region through new hotels and wellness resorts.

