Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Divorce Citing Sustained Mental Cruelty Amid Failed Reconciliation

The Delhi High Court has granted a divorce to a man, overturning a previous Family Court decision, due to sustained mental cruelty inflicted by his wife. Despite temporary reconciliations, the court identified a persistent pattern of abuse, leading to the dissolution of the marriage solemnized in 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:52 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Divorce Citing Sustained Mental Cruelty Amid Failed Reconciliation
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has overturned a decision by the Family Court, granting a divorce to a man citing sustained mental cruelty inflicted by his wife. The court ruled that episodic reconciliations during the marriage, which began in 2016, did not negate the ongoing abuse suffered by the husband.

According to the Division Bench comprising Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Renu Bhatnagar, the husband's detailed testimony highlighted verbal abuse towards him and his disabled mother, unfounded suicide threats, and unjustified desertion. These combined events met the criteria for mental cruelty as per Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

The High Court criticized the Family Court's reliance on isolated incidents of attempted reconciliation, stating that these do not erase a broader pattern of cruelty, particularly as abuse persisted post-miscarriage. The court also rectified misinterpretations of legal doctrines that had earlier obstructed the husband's petition for divorce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Passport Tensions: Indian Woman's Harassment Sparks Diplomatic Clash

Passport Tensions: Indian Woman's Harassment Sparks Diplomatic Clash

 China
2
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
3
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
4
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025