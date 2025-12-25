Left Menu

Australia Opts for Pace Over Spin in Fourth Ashes Test

Australia has decided against replacing injured Nathan Lyon with another spin bowler for the fourth Ashes test against England. With the Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch favoring seamers, Australia will field a 12-man squad focusing on pace. Captain Steve Smith will confirm the starting XI at the toss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-12-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 09:16 IST
Australia Opts for Pace Over Spin in Fourth Ashes Test
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia will not substitute injured Nathan Lyon with another spin bowler for the fourth Ashes test against England, opting instead for a pace-heavy lineup.

Lyon's long-term hamstring injury led to his omission, and with the MCG pitch predicted to be seam-friendly, Australia chose to exclude offspinner Todd Murphy from the squad. Captain Steve Smith will announce the starting XI at the toss on Friday.

Despite the typical success of spinners at the MCG, Australia believes the conditions will benefit fast bowlers more. England, already down 3-0 in the series, will be without bowler Jofra Archer for the remainder of the series.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025