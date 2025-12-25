Australia Opts for Pace Over Spin in Fourth Ashes Test

Australia will not substitute injured Nathan Lyon with another spin bowler for the fourth Ashes test against England, opting instead for a pace-heavy lineup.

Lyon's long-term hamstring injury led to his omission, and with the MCG pitch predicted to be seam-friendly, Australia chose to exclude offspinner Todd Murphy from the squad. Captain Steve Smith will announce the starting XI at the toss on Friday.

Despite the typical success of spinners at the MCG, Australia believes the conditions will benefit fast bowlers more. England, already down 3-0 in the series, will be without bowler Jofra Archer for the remainder of the series.