Left Menu

India's Electricity Demand Growth Forecast Dims Amid Prolonged Monsoon

Icra has revised its electricity demand growth forecast for India to 1.5-2% for FY26, down from 4-4.5%. This revision is attributed to the prolonged monsoon and high base effects, which have kept demand growth muted. Despite the slowdown, renewable energy capacity has seen significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:27 IST
India's Electricity Demand Growth Forecast Dims Amid Prolonged Monsoon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rating agency Icra has adjusted its electricity demand growth projection for India for the fiscal year 2026, citing the influence of prolonged monsoonal conditions. The revised forecast now stands at a modest 1.5-2%, a steep decline from the previous 4-4.5% prediction.

Official data noted a 3% year-on-year drop in electricity demand for the first ten days of November 2025. Ankit Jain, Vice President at Icra, attributed the sluggish growth to the prolonged rainy season and a high baseline effect, resulting in largely flat demand for the initial seven months of the fiscal year.

While demand growth lags, India's renewable energy capacity has surged, with 25.7 GW added between April and September 2025. This increase, more than doubling the previous year's figures, stems from developers' urgency to complete projects before a transmission charge waiver expires. The full-year capacity addition could reach 45-50 GW by the end of FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
2
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India
4
Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025