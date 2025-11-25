Left Menu

Hindustan Power Shines in SECI Solar Bid Win

Hindustan Power has won a bid from SECI to develop a major solar project with an energy storage system, comprising 300 MWp solar capacity and 300 MWh battery storage. Additionally, the company secured another project to develop a 150 MW solar and battery energy storage facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:48 IST
Hindustan Power Shines in SECI Solar Bid Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant accomplishment, Hindustan Power announced on Tuesday its success in securing a bid from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop a groundbreaking solar project complemented by an energy storage system.

The project entails the deployment of approximately 300 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar capacity in conjunction with 300 megawatt-hour (MWh) of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Moreover, Hindustan Power has obtained another project from SECI to develop a solar and battery energy facility with a contracted capacity of 150 MW of solar power. The company is a prominent player in the renewable and transitional energy sector in India.

TRENDING

1
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
2
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India
4
Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025