Hindustan Power Shines in SECI Solar Bid Win
Hindustan Power has won a bid from SECI to develop a major solar project with an energy storage system, comprising 300 MWp solar capacity and 300 MWh battery storage. Additionally, the company secured another project to develop a 150 MW solar and battery energy storage facility.
In a significant accomplishment, Hindustan Power announced on Tuesday its success in securing a bid from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop a groundbreaking solar project complemented by an energy storage system.
The project entails the deployment of approximately 300 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar capacity in conjunction with 300 megawatt-hour (MWh) of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
Moreover, Hindustan Power has obtained another project from SECI to develop a solar and battery energy facility with a contracted capacity of 150 MW of solar power. The company is a prominent player in the renewable and transitional energy sector in India.
