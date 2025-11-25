Hindustan Power Shines in SECI Solar Bid Win

In a significant accomplishment, Hindustan Power announced on Tuesday its success in securing a bid from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop a groundbreaking solar project complemented by an energy storage system.

The project entails the deployment of approximately 300 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar capacity in conjunction with 300 megawatt-hour (MWh) of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Moreover, Hindustan Power has obtained another project from SECI to develop a solar and battery energy facility with a contracted capacity of 150 MW of solar power. The company is a prominent player in the renewable and transitional energy sector in India.