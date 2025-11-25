Revitalizing Farmlands: The Hinduja Foundation's Silt Story

The Hinduja Foundation, a major philanthropic organization, has embarked on an innovative initiative labeled 'Silt for Sustainable Farmland Enrichment' in Krishnagiri district.

This project aims at desilting tank beds to enrich farmlands with nutrient-rich silt, restoring crucial tank and channel networks essential for local agriculture. By focusing on these efforts, the initiative aims to empower local communities, reduce dependency on chemical fertilizers, and enhance crop productivity.

In collaboration with PRADAN and Ashok Leyland, the venture has successfully restored 55 hectares of farmland, cutting cultivation costs for over 60 farmers and is poised to benefit over 730 farmers across 10 villages, paving the way for a scalable, sustainable agricultural model.