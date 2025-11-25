Left Menu

Axis Max Life Launches Innovative BSE 500 Dividend Pension Fund for Secured Retirement

Axis Max Life Insurance has introduced a new pension fund, the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Pension Fund, aimed at building retirement wealth via an equity strategy. This fund targets high-dividend yielding companies, offering a transparent, diversified, and discipline-driven investment opportunity for long-term returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, November 25, 2025 – In a decisive move towards enhancing retirement investment options, Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, previously known as Max Life Insurance, has unveiled the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Pension Fund. This innovative pension fund is designed to bolster retirement savings through a transparent, equity-centric strategy centered around high-dividend yielding companies.

This offering is part of the Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan and seeks to blend life coverage with market-linked retirement wealth creation into a consolidated solution. Available at a Net Asset Value of ₹10 per unit during the NFO period, the fund provides policyholders with a disciplined investment approach, tapping into companies with proven financial resilience and impressive dividend records.

With an equity allocation requirement ranging between 80% to 100%, the fund is stratified with substantial sectoral diversification, covering areas like Energy, IT, and Commodities. Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer of Axis Max Life, highlights that focusing on high dividend yield companies, known for their solid fundamentals, offers potential outperformance and downside protection, making it a strategic choice for secure long-term retirement planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India’s Pharma Industry: A Shift Towards Innovation and Complexity

India’s Pharma Industry: A Shift Towards Innovation and Complexity

 Global
2
Skyroot's Inauguration: A New Era in India's Space Journey

Skyroot's Inauguration: A New Era in India's Space Journey

 India
3
Hyderabad Businessman Convicted for Money Laundering

Hyderabad Businessman Convicted for Money Laundering

 India
4
Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence

Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial V...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025