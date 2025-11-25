Axis Max Life Launches Innovative BSE 500 Dividend Pension Fund for Secured Retirement

New Delhi, November 25, 2025 – In a decisive move towards enhancing retirement investment options, Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, previously known as Max Life Insurance, has unveiled the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Pension Fund. This innovative pension fund is designed to bolster retirement savings through a transparent, equity-centric strategy centered around high-dividend yielding companies.

This offering is part of the Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan and seeks to blend life coverage with market-linked retirement wealth creation into a consolidated solution. Available at a Net Asset Value of ₹10 per unit during the NFO period, the fund provides policyholders with a disciplined investment approach, tapping into companies with proven financial resilience and impressive dividend records.

With an equity allocation requirement ranging between 80% to 100%, the fund is stratified with substantial sectoral diversification, covering areas like Energy, IT, and Commodities. Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer of Axis Max Life, highlights that focusing on high dividend yield companies, known for their solid fundamentals, offers potential outperformance and downside protection, making it a strategic choice for secure long-term retirement planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)